One in two Irish adults expect entertaining ads

Insights from Kantar Media’s TGI survey show that 51 per cent of Irish adults expect ads to be entertaining, but 36 per cent find it a waste of their time. Clearly there is a sizeable gap between expectation and what people actually see. Kantar Media Ireland’s Eimear Faughnan (above) says 52 per cent of Irish consumers feel bombarded by ads.

Kantar Media has released its global annual Dimension report on advertising and media industry issues along with findings from Ireland. The study reveals that while consumer attitudes towards advertising have stayed consistent over the last year, there remains an opportunity for marketers to improve creativity and holistic cross-platform measurement.

The report also explores issues with 5,000 consumers in Brazil, China, France, UK and US.

Kantar Media engaged with RTÉ, GroupM, Kinetic, AIB, Ogilvy and Omnicom Media to understand how global trends resonate on the ground. It found that businesses need to fundamentally change to adapt. As consumers can avoid ads more than ever and to defeat ad blocking, brands need to make campaigns more entertaining and engaging.

Consumers across the five overseas markets are more savvy and sceptical as the level of information they receive increases, so they are more likely to question information. Beyond advertising, brands are leveraging product placement to subtly get messages across, through funded content and programming. The quality and relevance of ads are key.

The industry needs to better gain a better understanding of consumers digitally to tailor more engaging ads to them. A large proportion of consumers are not engaged by these ads due to poor targeting. Advertising is a long game and it is about how brands make consumers feel. Consumers want more personalisation from their mix of media.

They are willing to trade privacy and data for personalised media. Advertising is more focused, more personalised, more bespoke – but less exciting. Tech is driving consumer convenience, from smart TVs to online/mobile banking. Traditional media remains relevant and is finding ways to keep its medium alive by migrating to new platforms.

The report says artificial intelligence will have an impact on media behaviour and engagement. To prepare for the continued impact of tech, the industry needs to learn to integrate all data sources. As the digital world grows stronger, so do core principles of effectiveness and relevancy. Multi-channel continues to increase in popularity.

Established media formats remain resilient, with 96 per cent of respondents accessing TV via a set, 86 per cent listening to radio offline, and 73 per cent and 72 per cent reading print newspapers and magazines respectively. Most consumers will use three content sources to get brand information – led by the internet and friends and family.