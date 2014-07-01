Dynamo wins Transform gold for Today FM

Dublin branding agency Dynamo took gold at the ninth annual Transform Awards Europe in London for the new brand identity it created for Communcorp’s Today FM radio station. The work was judged best visual identity in the tech, media and telco sector. Today FM came to Dynamo with the challenge of evolving their brand identity to reflect their new positioning.

“Given that Today FM is such a household name, with wide affection and an army of loyal listeners, we knew we had to tread carefully to ensure we embraced the new, while retaining what’s great about the brand. The result is a modern, dynamic new visual identity that captures the energy and spirit of a much-loved media brand,” Dynamo MD Jamie Helly said.

Helly said the gold Transform award was an “amazing recognition” at such a prestigious European level and in such a tough category. It was a huge testament to all of “the brilliant people” involved. Founded 25 years ago, Dynamo’s portfolio of clients also includes AIB, daa, Fexco, Goffs, Heineken, Kerry Foods and Mark Anthony Brands International.

Dynamo’s deputy MD, Charlotte Barker, is the current holder of IAPI’s Doyenne award.

Established in 2009, the Transform Awards has evolved into a celebration of the talent that exists within branding and design agencies. Covering Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, North America and Europe, the Transform brand itself is unique in that no other international awards show provides such a wide-ranging coverage of the brand environment.