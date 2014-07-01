Verve wins for Pimm’s at UK sponsorship awards

Verve the Live Agency were celebrating at the UK Sponsorship Awards at the Grosvenor Hotel in London this week. The agency picked up a gong for their management of the Pimm’s All England Tennis Club pourage activation for Diageo. The campaign was designed to promote, activate and enhance the experience of Pimm’s fans at Wimbledon.
The judges said that the activation enhanced the experience of over 300,000 fans over the two-week tournament and provided a premium Pimm’s experience, inside and outside the famous event. It resulted in increasing sales of Pimm’s during Wimbledon and also drove awareness through TV networks such as the BBC and ESPN.
The campaign was found to influence purchasing decisions and reinforced the Pimm’s-Tennis connection. Now in their 24th year, the UK Sponsorship awards show honours best practice in brand building, sales and marketing. The winning campaigns showcase how sponsorship can be a potent communications platform for businesses.
Pictured are Verve’s Ronan Traynor and his team at the UK Sponsorship Awards in London