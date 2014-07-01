Flyefit gym chain appoints The Tenth Man

The Tenth Man creative agency launched by former Paddy Power marketer Ken Robertson has been appointed by Flyefit. Founded by telco investor Brendan O’Hagan, Flyefit has nine gyms across Dublin, with two more opening soon. The chain caters for all levels of fitness and disciplines from body bootcamp to strength and conditioning and personal Trainers.

The Tenth Man will be responsible for “supercharging Flyefit’s marketing output, driving brand fame through disruptive stand-out creative across advertising, social media and PR along with supporting its aggressive roll-out of new gyms”. A new out of home (OOH) campaign profiles Flyefit’s personal trainers by tapping into the TV3 reality TV series Love Island.

The campaign will run across OOH in Dublin for the next six weeks.

The Tenth Man’s other clients include C&C, Insomnia Coffee, Teeling Distillery and the FTSE-listed hospitality chain, the Restaurant Group in the UK.

See Flyefit YouTube blog post at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0ePY14DlDA