Sun skit plays to England’s World Cup hopes

UK agencies Pulse Creative and The&Partnership have rolled out a new video to engage audiences and drive them to the Sun newspaper’s online World Cup hub. The fun video campaign dramatises the football frenzy hitting UK offices around England’s group games at the Fifa World Cup in Russia and is a loud, proud ode to the British love of football.

The video will runs across social, digital display, press, email and events for the duration of the tournament, driving awareness of The Hub for Sun readers looking for a World Cup fix. Hub features include news from the England camp, videos, a fan zone, quizzes and contributions from the likes of Ian Wright, Alan Shearer and Tony Adams.

Pulse Creative is the in-house agency for News UK & Ireland.

See the 90” edit of the campaign