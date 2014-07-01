Hayes and Kennedy to host Nova breakfast show

Colm Hayes and Lucy Kennedy are to host a new breakfast show on music station Radio Nova. The Colm & Lucy Breakfast Show will broadcast every day from 6am-10am starting on some unconfirmed date in April. Kennedy has presented a number of shows on TV3, not least Ireland’s Got Talent. The new series of Living With Lucy returns to TV3 later this year.

“We’ve been plotting our return to radio for a while,” Kennedy said. Hayes is a well known voice on breakfast radio, having presented the award-winning Strawberry Alarm Clock for seven years on FM104 and The Colm and Jim-Jim Breakfast Show on 2FM. “Working again with Lucy is like a dream come true… or maybe it’s a recurring nightmare,” Hayes said.

The show marks the duo’s return to the airwaves after eight years. They co-presented Gerry Ryan’s iconic show on 2FM for a period after he died – eight years ago this month. Nova is keeping the actual start-up date of the new show under wraps for some reason, but a station spokesperson was willing to say that the new show will be on-air by the end of the month.