Hidden Heartlands ad premieres on TV3

Fáilte Ireland has appointed a head of operations for its new regional brand, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands. The appointment of Paddy Mathews coincides with a TV ad created by Rothco which aired first on TV3. The ad aims to draw the viewer in by playing on the theme ‘Yours to Uncover’.

Featured in the ad are the hills of Drumshanbo, Glenade Lough in Leitrim, Lough Ree in Athlone and Lough Key Forest Park and Cortober in Roscommon. With a 75 per cent audience reach planned in the coming weeks, the ad will appear in the breaks for The Sunday Game, Fair City and RTÉ News.

Paddy Mathews, left, was head of attractions at Fáilte Ireland. He now leads the development of the Hidden Heartlands brand as well as the local team on the ground. He has been with Fáilte Ireland since 2006 and his other roles include helping develop the Wild Atlantic Way.

Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands run from Leitrim down to East Clare and extending through Longford, Roscommon, East Galway, as well as parts of Westmeath, Cavan, North Tipperary and Offaly. It complements Fáilte Ireland’s other key brands – the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East and Dublin.

Last week Fáilte Ireland launched the first domestic consumer marketing campaign for the brand. The €1 million brand campaign will run on TV, outdoor, radio and digital. To watch the new ad, visit DiscoverIreland