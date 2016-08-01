Core’s Jamie Macken joins ESA board

Jamie Macken, deputy MD at Core Sponsorship, has joined the board of the European Sponsorship Association (ESA), the voice of Europe’s sponsorship industry. The ESA seeks to educate and raise standards within the business. As an ESA board member, he will work with marketers in advocating sponsorship’s role in brand building.
Core Sponsorship’s practice centres on strategy, negotiation and measurement for both sponsors and rights holders. Core employs 310 people in nine marketing media disciplines, including strategy, creative, data, investment, learning, media (Mediaworks, Spark Foundry, Starcom and Zenith), recruitment and research.
Before joining Core in 2014, Macken worked as an account director at Thinkhouse for over two years where his clients included Heineken, the European Golf Tour (Irish Open), Three (FAI) and RTE. He was a producer with RTE and worked in TV in Cape Town in South Africa. His father, Eddie Macken, was an international showjumper.