IAPI announces shortlisted entries for Adfx

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced the shortlist for the biennial Adfx Awards. A total of 32 entries will be judged against business performance criteria in 10 categories with the overall final winners declared at an Adfx ceremony hosted by comedian Deirdre O’Kane in the RDS Concert Hall on Thursday, September 27.
Shortlisted entries are recognised for being the most effective advertising campaigns with measurable impact on business performance and results over the last two years. Successful entries must prove the effectiveness of their campaigns through a serious of results including measurable business successes and contributions to the bottom line.
The shortlisted campaigns include top campaigns from the last two years and have demonstrated the effect on consumer behaviour. Among the shortlist are Nissan’s ‘A Micra Revolution’. The bespoke Irish campaign played a hand in rescuing a renowned brand. VHI’s ‘Let’s Talk Fertility’ urges couples to talk about fertility while promoting VHI benefits.
‘There’s No Place Like Home’ from Aer Lingus celebrates bringing home advantage around the world and back again. In the long term effectiveness category, one of the contenders is Vodafone, including its much-loved Piggy Sue campaign.
The 2018 Adfx shortlist can be viewed on www.adfx.ie
The Adfx awards are run in association with News Ireland/Wireless Group and supported by YouTube, PML Group, Maximum Media, RTE Media Sales and Musgrave.
Adfx 2018 shortlist
Automotive
Nissan – A Micra Revolution – Smashing conventions and European sales, how a bespoke Irish campaign rescued a brand
Agencies: In The Company of Huskies and Spark Foundry
Video link: https://vimeo.com/212592701
Corporate Finance & Services
Energia – Clever Humans Get Results
Agencies: Boys + Girls and Vizeum
Video link: https://vimeo.com/205559386/62e50ca4e1
FMCG
Kerry Foods, Dairygold – A case on how to spread the good stuff
Agencies: Rothco & Vizeum
Boyne Valley Foods – Ambassador, with this ADFX paper you are really spoiling us
Agencies: Boys + Girls and Mindshare
Video link: https://vimeo.com/262420981/bbc93e2694
Dulux Ireland – Painting an invincible story of success
Agencies: Boys + Girls and Mediacom
Video link: https://vimeo.com/262407728/47fbe1fe18
Musgraves – Just Good Coffee: A Frankly Honest Account of Frank & Honest’ s Launch in Ireland
Agencies: Starcom and In The Company of Huskies
IT/Telecommuniactions & Digital
Eir Mobile – ‘Speak now or forever hold your peace’ – the odd couple union that went off without an objection, the migration of Meteor to eir mobile.
Agencies: Rothco and Vizeum
Three – How a fearless girl and her cloud saved Christmas for Three.
Agencies: Boys + Girls and Spark Foundry
Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dzFSWpF56oY
Virgin Media – Age of Promiscuity
Agencies: BBDO Dublin and OMD
LEISURE MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT
Lidl – How Lidl changed the nation’s attitude to Ladies Gaelic Football by calling for Serious Support
Agency: Chemistry
Irish Times – Small Island Big News
Agencies: PHD Ireland and OwensDDB
EuroMillions – When Ireland dared to dream big
Agencies: DDFH&B and Starcom
Aer Lingus – There’s No Place Like Home – How to bring Home Advantage around the world, and back again.
Agencies: Rothco
Failte Ireland – A bedtime story that woke up domestic tourism
Agencies: Rothco, Mindshare and In The Company of Huskies
LONG-TERM EFFECTIVENESS
Vodafone – The Tin Man Gets a Heart: 5 years of Elevating and Celebrating the Vodafone Ireland Network
Agencies: Grey London and Wavemaker
Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAPoXyyFovI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2b_2-8GYyQ
Iarnród Éireann – Back on Track.
Agencies: Publicis and Spark Foundry
Video link: https://vimeo.com/263519292/51435d04a5
VHI – Restoring Balance in the Healthcare Market
Agencies: Publicis and PHD
Video link: https://vimeo.com/263474719/870489634b
St. Vincent De Paul – Breaking the Cycle – How we helped change St Vincent de Paul’s fortunes when the charity sector was facing hard times (Annual appeal 2015-2017)
Agency: In the Company of Huskies
Video link: https://vimeo.com/164556616
AIB – From bankruptcy to IPO, the remarkable story of AIB.
Agency: Rothco
New Launch
Bord Na Mona – Changing the Nature of Bord Na Mona
Agencies: Chemistry and OMD
VHI – Let’s Talk Fertility
Agencies: PHD Ireland and Publicis
Permanent TSB: 2 Plus More Experiences
Agencies: Publicis, PHD and iCAN
Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Cosmetics & Toiletries
VHI – Restoring Balance in the Healthcare Market
Agency: Publicis and PHD
Video link: https://vimeo.com/263474719/870489634b
https://vimeo.com/263475246/8c9bbb634a
Public Service, Social Welfare & Education
RSA – Tackling drink driving on Irish roads, and doing it #ForCiarán.
Agencies: BBDO and Spark Foundry
Irish Blood Transfusion Service – Donor See, Donor Do
Agency: BBDO Dublin
Small Budget
The Defence Forces – Finding the right fit: Data Sniping for the Defence Forces
Agency: Rothco
Dulux Ireland – Painting an Invincible story of suss
Agencies: Boys + Girls and MediaCom
Video link: https://vimeo.com/262407524/33b29832c5
Retail and Fashion
Lidl: The Basket That Grew Up To Be A Trolley
Agency: Chemistry
2018 IAPI Adfx Judging Panel
Gervaise Slowey, chairperson
Merry Baskin, founder, Baskin Shark
Fran Cassidy, founder, Cassidy Media Partnership
Richard Colwell, CEO, Red C Research
Andy Crawford, Founder, Hellfire Brand Club
Mark Earls, author and consultant, Herdmeister
Lorna Hawtin, disruption director, TBWA Manchester
Helen King, director of consumer insight, Bord Bia
Sera Miller, founder, The Fawnbrake Collective
Nick Milne, head of insight, Samsung Europe