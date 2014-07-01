IAPI announces shortlisted entries for Adfx

The Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI) has announced the shortlist for the biennial Adfx Awards. A total of 32 entries will be judged against business performance criteria in 10 categories with the overall final winners declared at an Adfx ceremony hosted by comedian Deirdre O’Kane in the RDS Concert Hall on Thursday, September 27.

Shortlisted entries are recognised for being the most effective advertising campaigns with measurable impact on business performance and results over the last two years. Successful entries must prove the effectiveness of their campaigns through a serious of results including measurable business successes and contributions to the bottom line.

The shortlisted campaigns include top campaigns from the last two years and have demonstrated the effect on consumer behaviour. Among the shortlist are Nissan’s ‘A Micra Revolution’. The bespoke Irish campaign played a hand in rescuing a renowned brand. VHI’s ‘Let’s Talk Fertility’ urges couples to talk about fertility while promoting VHI benefits.

‘There’s No Place Like Home’ from Aer Lingus celebrates bringing home advantage around the world and back again. In the long term effectiveness category, one of the contenders is Vodafone, including its much-loved Piggy Sue campaign.

The 2018 Adfx shortlist can be viewed on www.adfx.ie

The Adfx awards are run in association with News Ireland/Wireless Group and supported by YouTube, PML Group, Maximum Media, RTE Media Sales and Musgrave.

Pictured are comedian Deirdre O’Kane and Charley Stoney, chief executive, IAPI

Adfx 2018 shortlist

Automotive

Nissan – A Micra Revolution – Smashing conventions and European sales, how a bespoke Irish campaign rescued a brand

Agencies: In The Company of Huskies and Spark Foundry

Video link: https://vimeo.com/212592701

Corporate Finance & Services

Energia – Clever Humans Get Results

Agencies: Boys + Girls and Vizeum

Video link: https://vimeo.com/205559386/62e50ca4e1

FMCG

Kerry Foods, Dairygold – A case on how to spread the good stuff

Agencies: Rothco & Vizeum

Boyne Valley Foods – Ambassador, with this ADFX paper you are really spoiling us

Agencies: Boys + Girls and Mindshare

Video link: https://vimeo.com/262420981/bbc93e2694

Dulux Ireland – Painting an invincible story of success

Agencies: Boys + Girls and Mediacom

Video link: https://vimeo.com/262407728/47fbe1fe18

Musgraves – Just Good Coffee: A Frankly Honest Account of Frank & Honest’ s Launch in Ireland

Agencies: Starcom and In The Company of Huskies

IT/Telecommuniactions & Digital

Eir Mobile – ‘Speak now or forever hold your peace’ – the odd couple union that went off without an objection, the migration of Meteor to eir mobile.

Agencies: Rothco and Vizeum

Three – How a fearless girl and her cloud saved Christmas for Three.

Agencies: Boys + Girls and Spark Foundry

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dzFSWpF56oY

Virgin Media – Age of Promiscuity

Agencies: BBDO Dublin and OMD

LEISURE MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT

Lidl – How Lidl changed the nation’s attitude to Ladies Gaelic Football by calling for Serious Support

Agency: Chemistry

Irish Times – Small Island Big News

Agencies: PHD Ireland and OwensDDB

EuroMillions – When Ireland dared to dream big

Agencies: DDFH&B and Starcom

Aer Lingus – There’s No Place Like Home – How to bring Home Advantage around the world, and back again.

Agencies: Rothco

Failte Ireland – A bedtime story that woke up domestic tourism

Agencies: Rothco, Mindshare and In The Company of Huskies

LONG-TERM EFFECTIVENESS

Vodafone – The Tin Man Gets a Heart: 5 years of Elevating and Celebrating the Vodafone Ireland Network

Agencies: Grey London and Wavemaker

Video link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OAPoXyyFovI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2b_2-8GYyQ

Iarnród Éireann – Back on Track.

Agencies: Publicis and Spark Foundry

Video link: https://vimeo.com/263519292/51435d04a5

VHI – Restoring Balance in the Healthcare Market

Agencies: Publicis and PHD

Video link: https://vimeo.com/263474719/870489634b

St. Vincent De Paul – Breaking the Cycle – How we helped change St Vincent de Paul’s fortunes when the charity sector was facing hard times (Annual appeal 2015-2017)

Agency: In the Company of Huskies

Video link: https://vimeo.com/164556616

AIB – From bankruptcy to IPO, the remarkable story of AIB.

Agency: Rothco

New Launch

Bord Na Mona – Changing the Nature of Bord Na Mona

Agencies: Chemistry and OMD

VHI – Let’s Talk Fertility

Agencies: PHD Ireland and Publicis

Permanent TSB: 2 Plus More Experiences

Agencies: Publicis, PHD and iCAN

Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Cosmetics & Toiletries

Public Service, Social Welfare & Education

RSA – Tackling drink driving on Irish roads, and doing it #ForCiarán.

Agencies: BBDO and Spark Foundry

Irish Blood Transfusion Service – Donor See, Donor Do

Agency: BBDO Dublin

Small Budget

The Defence Forces – Finding the right fit: Data Sniping for the Defence Forces

Agency: Rothco

Retail and Fashion

Lidl: The Basket That Grew Up To Be A Trolley

Agency: Chemistry

2018 IAPI Adfx Judging Panel

Gervaise Slowey, chairperson

Merry Baskin, founder, Baskin Shark

Fran Cassidy, founder, Cassidy Media Partnership

Richard Colwell, CEO, Red C Research

Andy Crawford, Founder, Hellfire Brand Club

Mark Earls, author and consultant, Herdmeister

Lorna Hawtin, disruption director, TBWA Manchester

Helen King, director of consumer insight, Bord Bia

Sera Miller, founder, The Fawnbrake Collective

Nick Milne, head of insight, Samsung Europe