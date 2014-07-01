INM launches new blogging and content site

Independent News and Media (INM) has announced the launch of Creators.ie, Ireland’s newest blogging and creative content site. Creators.ie features Ireland’s up-and-coming bloggers and influencers across food, fashion, home and other lifestyle interests. The new platform allows users to personalise their feed, giving advertisers valuable audience data.

“It’s no secret that our island is bursting at the seams with creative talent. As Ireland’s largest online publisher, we’re proud to be launching this new platform,” Declan Fahy, head of digital sales, INM, said. Sasha Kinch, INM, who led the launch of Creators.ie at INM, said they have built something that works for readers, bloggers and advertisers.

Moda by Dulux has partnered with Creators.ie as a sign-up sponsor for three months. The multi-platform sponsorship deal will include display ads on the new site and across the network of bloggers, native content by bloggers, as well as print ads. Creators.ie’s roll out is being promoted in a campaign which INM is starting this week.

To check out the new site, click on https://creators.ie/

Pictured at a photocall to launch Creators.ie are Sasha Kinch, INM; Padraig Ryan, MediaCom; Ciara Edge, Dulux and Tara Walsh, INM with the Moda by Dulux mannequins