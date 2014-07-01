King joins Spark Foundry as business director

Jessica King has joined Core group agency Spark Foundry as business director having held a similar role at GroupM’s Mindshare for over 10 years. King built up brand building credentials working on Nestlé, TK Maxx, 3 Mobile, Permanent TSB, 11890 and Kimberly Clark. She served on the the Advertising Benevolent Society (TABS) committee for three years.

She has also taken part in several IAPI workshops and NNI (now NewsBrands Ireland) and OMA competitions. She has sat on the JNRS committee and has an honours business degree in audio visual communications. King’s appointment follows Helen O’Rourke being promoted to Spark Foundry’s deputy MD, working alongside Sandra Alvarez.

Spark Foundry has operated since 1999, offering services in media and investment, analytics, technology, insights and content. Since 2013, independent assessment agency RECMA has ranked it as Ireland’s top qualitatively ranked media agency. Clients include Aviva, BWG, ESB, Mars, P&G, Three, Road Safety Authority (RSA) and Ulster Bank.

The agency recently added the Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard account.