Ireland ads hit Italy’s airports and train stations

Almost 19 million Italians are expected to see ads promoting Ireland as a tourist destination in metro stations in the cities of Rome, Milan and Brescia, as well as on 280 screens in 13 different airports around Italy, over the coming weeks. A new Tourism Ireland campaign with Boscolo Tours, one of Italy’s leading tour operators, starts this week.

The campaign comprises a Wild Atlantic Way video playing on 3,453 screens in 72 metro stations and on board 69 metro trains, in the three cities. The video will also be played on 280 screens in 13 different airports around Italy. Tourism Ireland are also engaged in email marketing and social media activity.

The aim of the campaign is to continue to grow tourism from Italy, promoting the Ireland holiday programmes of Boscolo Tours and driving bookings. Around 363,300 Italians visited Ireland last year, an increase of 5.5 per cent on 2016. Campaigns with Francrorosso and Lastminute.com are in the pipeline for the coming weeks.