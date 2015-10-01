News Ireland goes with new-look Times

The Times, Ireland Edition, will unveil a new design this weekend. The new look is the result of feedback from readers across the country and follows the launch of the print edition last June. As well as a new layout throughout the edition, there are a number of new appointments and extra Irish content, including opinion, analysis, cartoons and obituaries.

Sampling activity will take place in a number of locations around Dublin over the coming weeks and on Saturday, customers of Eason around the country can also pick up a complimentary copy from their local store. Vouchers available in The Sunday Times can be exchanged for a copy of The Times in Eason stores throughout next week.

The opinion section will be doubled with new weekly columns from RTE political correspondent David Davin-Power, former TD Lucinda Creighton (pictured) and Newstalk breakfast presenter Shane Coleman. They join Sarah Carey, Ann Marie Hourihane and Jason O’Mahony. Former Irish Independent journalist Lise Hand joins the political team.

Hand joins up with Niamh Lyons, Ellen Coyne and Jennifer Bray. The business news team, headed up by John Walsh and Peter O’Dwyer, has been expanded with Paul O’Donoghue, formerly of www.fora.ie coming on board. Ben Haugh, formerly of the Irish Daily Mail, joins as news editor while Jon R Smith, ex-Irish Times, joins as comment editor.

Katie O’Neill, also formerly of the Irish Daily Mail, will be joining news reporters Aaron Rogan and Michael Cogley. Rugby will remain a focal point with columnists Donncha O’Callaghan and Eddie O’Sullivan providing analysis to complement the coverage in sister paper, The Sunday Times, by Shane Horgan, Peter O’Reilly and Denis Walsh.