Ireland’s nation brand value up 26 per cent

Ireland’s nation brand continues to be one of the fastest-growing in the world, rising by 26 per cent in value year on year to US$538 billion, the latest Brand Finance Nation Brands report shows. Jumping six places in the ranking, Ireland has broken into the top 30 – at 27 – growing faster than the US, China or the UK. Brand Finance says it is explained by various factors.

The reasons include the continued growth of the Irish economy over the last five years and a renewed appeal as a location for domestic and inbound investment, given that Ireland will be the only English-speaking country in the EU after Brexit. The US topped the table as the world’s most valuable brand, up 23 per cent over the past year to a staggering $25.9 trillion.

Growth in the US economy is expected to continue in the coming months. Alongside the GDP, also consumer sales, construction orders, car output and other indicators of growth have each seen an increase, proving the US economy truly is booming. The US’s Brand Strength Index (BSI) score has improved from 83.8 out of 100 in 2017 to 85.6 this year.

As a result, America’s brand rating has been upgraded from AAA- to AAA, and the brand value leader has also moved up the brand strength ranking, replacing Sweden as the eight strongest nation brand in the world. David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance, said negative perceptions of President Trump have had little impact overall on the US nation brand.