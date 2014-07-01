MiWadi supports Temple St’s Treat or Treat

Virgin Media Television presenter Anna Daly helped launch the the Trick or Treat for Temple Street 2018 fundraising campaign supported by Britvic’s MiWadi fruit drinks. Witches and wizards nationwide are being asked to help raise funds for the hospital by hosting a Halloween party to help buy life-saving equipment for sick children.
The fund is used to purchase such vital hospital equipment as patient monitors, incubators and ventilators – to name but a few. Members of the public are urged to register online to receive a special party pack, which includes fun posters, balloons, stickers and more. The initiative has already raised a total of €1.9 million for Temple Street.
To register for a free Trick or Treat party pack call 01 878 4344 or visit www.templestreet.ie/trickortreat