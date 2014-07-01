Jacob’s snack recipe ads take the biscuit

Across dPods, iVisions, Tesco Live and Adshel in retail and and commuter sites this summer there are five ads by Havas Dublin communicating Jacob’s savoury recipes and snack ideas. The nationwide ‘Make it Yours’ DOOH campaign for Valeo Foods uses PML Group’s proprietary Dynamic platform to get the message across to Irish consumers.

The media owners involved are Clear Channel, Exterion Media and JCDecaux.

Dynamic allows copy to be adapted by location where the ‘Hummus atá tú?’ version has specific location shout-outs. Share of rotation is contingent on the weather – in this case ‘The 99’ is played more often when temperatures rise above 18°C. PML Group’s Geoff Lyons said the platform combines localised messaging with real-time adaptive copy.

The Dynamic CMS platform allows brands to deliver contextually relevant advertising at scale and in real time seamlessly across multiple DOOH networks, with media owners using a multitude of scheduling and content triggers. Research has shown that OOH using dynamic digital content boosts overall effectiveness by about 18 per cent.