Last straw becomes Ikea’s new corporate policy

Ikea stores in Ireland and Britain are to remove all single-use plastic straws from its product range and restaurants by the start of October as part of an ongoing drive to make a positive impact on the planet. The move is the first in a series of steps the Swedish company is taking towards its commitment to remove all single-use plastic products by 2020.

The decision follows Ikea’s updated People and Planet Positive strategy, which sets the sustainability agenda and ambitions for the Ikea franchise globally by 2030. Through its Live Lagom programme, the company supports products, workshops, skills and advice to save energy and water, reduce waste, grow food and promote a healthy lifestyle.

To reduce single-use plastic, Ikea already offers products made from more sustainable materials, including Istad resealable plastic bags made from bio-plastic, Korken jars made from recycled glass, Kungsbacka kitchen fronts made from recycled Pet bottles and wood and Tomat spray bottles and Skrutt desk pads made from recycled plastic packaging.

In addition, 98 per cent of the packaging used for IKEA products is made from renewable, recyclable or recycled materials. Hege Sæbjørnsen, country sustainability manager, Ikea Ireland and UK, said the world is changing at a rapid rate and urgent actions are needed to meet sustainability challenges. Plastic pollution is a critical issue, he added.