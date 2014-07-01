Life Style Sports signs new Leinster Rugby deal

The club has also signed an exclusive retailer agreement with the Irish-owned sports retailer from the start of the 2018/19 season. It will see LSS acquiring the global rights to retail licensed Leinster match and training apparel and accessories. The announcement follows the news last month that Adidas will be the team’s kit supplier for the next five years.
LSS has 24 stores across Leinster, with outlets in each of the 12 counties.
Pictured above are Mark Stafford, LSS with Leinster players Sean O’Brien, Jonathan Sexton, Tadhg Furlong and Mick Dawson, CEO, Leinster Rugby – ©INPHO