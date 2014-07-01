Tesco run in-store tea parties for communities

Tesco Communi-Tea parties will take place again tomorrow across the British multiple’s 151 stores nationwide from midday to 4pm. The event returns as donations by the Tesco Community Fund covering 11,000 local causes all throughout Ireland reach €3 million. On average, Irish people drink about four cups of tea every day.

Nine in 10 households buy tea regularly – 13 times on average across the year when doing their grocery shopping. Irish shoppers are most likely to buy tea on Friday and Saturday, to enjoy a cuppa over the weekend. While fruit, green and herbal teas have grown greatly in popularity in recent years, they still only account for 20 per cent of tea sales.

Globally, Turkey is the only country to beat Ireland in the amount of tea consumed in the home. Since 2014, Tesco customers across its 151 stores nationwide have been able to donate to their favourite local cause or community project using their blue tokens after check-out. Local shoppers can nominate the special causes in their communities.

Top 10 causes supported nationally by the Tesco Community Fund (by €) Irish Society For Autism St Vincent De Paul My Canine Companion Order Of Malta Threshold MS Ireland The Irish Blue Cross Simon Community Irish Lung Foundation Irish Guide Dogs For The Blind

Pictured above is Pauline McLynn, aka the tea-loving Mrs Doyle in Fr Ted