Limerick appoints M&C Saatchi for major rebrand

British agency M&C Saatchi has been chosen following a competitive pitch to create a rebrand for Limerick. In a statement, Limerick City & County Council (LCCC) said the rebrand is designed to help tell the positive Limerick story nationally and internationally, increase local and foreign investment and encourage more people to live, work and visit Limerick.

M&C Saatchi has a track record of creating destination rebrands worldwide. They have handled assignments for the US, Australia, New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, Malaysia, Republic of Georgia, New Mexico, Kingdom of Bahrain, Trinidad and Tobago, Visit Britain Earls Court London, Bahrain Bay, Dubai International Finance Centre and Abu Dhabi Capital Markets.