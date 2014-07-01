Just Eat diners set to have a field day at EP

Electric Picnic festival-goers can indulge in a Just Eat online food delivery and collection and a new selection of menus as EP’s restaurant partner. With Ireland’s top music festival being staged in Stradbally, Co Laois, this weekend, festival-goers can plan what will fuel them over the few days with sweet, savoury and spicy options on sale.

Savoury sister restaurants Box Burger and Platform Pizza make their debut appearance at EP this year, serving up everything from a classic cheese burger to their trademark goat’s cheese pizza. Platform has twice been voted as Ireland’s best pizza. The restaurant’s dough is made from scratch, stretched to order and will be available on site all weekend long.

Daata’s spicy tadka dhaal with a side of onion bhajii is part of the vegan-friendly Pakistani menu. People can cool down with Europe’s first hand-rolled ice-cream, Arctic Stone. Made from Irish dairy, Arctic Stone flavours include Berry Necessities, The Full Minty and a Just Eat-on Mess created specially for Flavourville at the Just Eat retreat.

All four Just Eat restaurants are environmentally friendly and only use sustainable, compostable packaging for all the dishes that are served up to customers. Should they wish, patrons can take time to relax in between sets and have any of the food options delivered to them in the chill out area of the retreat by Just Eat’s team of waiters.