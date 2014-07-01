Locomizer place profiles links up with PML

Location analytics specialist Locomizer has agreed a partnership deal with PML Group to provide monthly updates of its GDPR-compliant Audience Discovery Platform (ADP) in Ireland, targetable place profiles of audience segments to complement and enhance the out of home (OOH) specialist’s data-driven campaign planning and execution services.

The companies will work together on an audience taxonomy tailored to the needs of PML customers and deliver them on a monthly basis. “The Locomizer platform adds to our ability to provide clients with new levels of data-led planning matching mobile audiences and locations using mobile data,” PML Group marketing manager James Byrne said.

Locomizer has patented a proven method of explaining and predicting consumer behaviour in an offline world. The analysis allow the pinpointing of non-obvious hotspots with receptive audiences. “We’ll work closely with PML to ensure the delivery of precise place profiles matched to target audiences,” Locomizer CEO and co-founder Alexei Poliakov said.