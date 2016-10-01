NewBrands adds campaign category to awards

NewsBrands Ireland has added a campaign of the year category to its annual journalism awards presented in November and sponsored by the National Lottery. The new category has been added to the awards which will showcase the valuable role newspapers play in affecting positive change in society through the use of powerful words and reporting.

The awards will feature a total of 26 categories, spanning all areas and disciplines of journalism including news, analysis, reporting, opinion, features, business, investigative journalism, politics, sport, crime and digital excellence. The eligibility period for this year’s awards runs from July last year to the end of June. Entries will then open in July.

Tech entrepreneur Jerry Kennelly will chair the judging panel. Steeped in newspapers from an early age, Jerry Kennelly learned his craft in his family’s Tralee-based Kerry’s Eye. By 1981, he had founded Newsfax, an independent news and picture agency. He then got involved in Stockbyte and Stockdisc which were acquired by Getty Images in 2006.

In 2011, Kennelly established Tweak, a global design tech business.

For the full list of categories for this year’s awards, go to www.journalismawards.ie