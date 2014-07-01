O’Callaghan signs up to Topline for Men’s Sheds

Hardware, DIY and building materials supplier Topline has teamed up with Irish Men’s Sheds to try and help the men’s community initiative across the country. Former Munster, Ireland and Lions rugby player Donncha O’Callaghan is acting as brand ambassador. Topline has over 160 members nationwide and the Irish Men’s Sheds Association supports 400 members.
The partnership will see Topline providing Men’s Sheds with supplies from local stores.
Speaking at the launch, O’Callaghan described the Men’s Shed movement as “a brilliant, positive example” of how men relate to one another and their communities. The partnership sees the launch of the Topline Shed Series, a crafts competition staged every year to help sheds throughout Ireland showcase their creativity in local communities.
The series will take place this summer, with prizes donated by Topline. Also part of the sponsorship is a community connections programme, where Topline members will provide products to help Men’s Sheds in community-based projects. Barry Sheridan, CEO, Irish Men’s Sheds Association, said his members should see real benefits from day one.
See www.menssheds.ie