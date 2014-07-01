Bank of Ireland has plans to improve homes

Bank of Ireland is marking the fourth year of its sponsoring home renovation show Room to Improve with the announcement of a number of home buying events taking place nationwide this year. The show with architect Dermot Bannon returned to RTÉ television recently with singer Daniel O’Donnell and his wife Majella guesting in the first episode.
The TV series features seven episodes with Bannon and quantity surveyor Lisa O’Brien creating dream homes for clients in Dublin, Tipperary, Donegal and Waterford. The bank’s series of home buying events will provide financial advice, insights and guidance on home renovation and building. Details will be listed online over the coming months.
For home tips from Dermot Bannon check out www.bankofireland.com/dermotbannon