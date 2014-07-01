O’Rourke made deputy boss at Spark Foundry

Core group agency Spark Foundry has appointed Helen O’Rourke as deputy managing director. She joined the agency previously known as Mediavest 12 years ago and was appointed to the company’s board in 2014. During this time, she has worked with some of Spark Foundry’s largest clients and is credited with contributing to many new business wins.

Spark Foundry’s managing director is Sandra Alvarez, who joined from Omnicom’s PHD.

As deputy MD, she will work closely with the management team to drive the strategic direction of the agency, while also continuing to lead a portfolio of clients. She is the IAPI representative on the JNLR research and technical committees and also teaches courses in Core Learning, the agency’s training service for advertising professionals.

Spark Foundry operated since 1999. It provides services in media and investment, analytics, technology, insights and content. Since 2013, the company has ranked by independent assessment agency RECMA as Ireland’s top qualitatively ranked media agency. Clients include Aviva, BWG, ESB, Mars, P&G, Three, Road Safety Authority (RSA) and Ulster Bank.

The agency recently added the Irish Distillers Pernod Ricard account.

Helen O’Rourke is pictured above speaking at an RTE Media Sales seminar

