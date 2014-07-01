Avantcard backs World Cup coverage on RTE

Credit cards and personal loans provider Avantcard is to sponsor RTE’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2018 which gets underway with the first game between the host country Russia taking on Saudi Arabia at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 4pm GMT tomorrow. The RTE sponsorship is part of a wider campaign jointly developed by Dragon and Vizeum.
Jurgen Hutter, head of commercial and partnerships at Avantcard, said Ireland is a nation of sporting fans and Avantcard is pleased to be an official sponsor of RTE’s coverage of one of the world’s most popular global sporting events. Hutter said it provides an opportunity for Avantcard to promote itself nationwide using primetime TV for the first time.