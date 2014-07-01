Smart gold winners show their mettle

An Post will host its annual best of Irish breakfast in the Shelbourne Hotel this Wednesday. The event, which starts at 7.30am, will showcase some of the top campaigns from this year’s Smart Marketing awards. Four gold winners will present on Dulux by Chilli Pepper, Three and Alias Partners, top agency DMCM and Aviva by Zahra/Chilli Pepper.

The four gold campaigns that will present are:

DULUX PAINTS AND CHILLI PEPPER

‘Painting a brighter future with Dulux Trade Points’

which also won the coveted Grand Prix Award

– Leanne Papaioannou, managing director, Chilli Pepper

– Caroline McNally, senior brand manager, Dulux Paints Ireland

THREE AND ALIAS PARTNERS

‘Taking the lead on thought leadership’

– Nicola Mortimer, head of business products, marketing and operations, Three

– Katie Kirwan, business digital marketing manager, Three

– Julie Wisdom, creative strategist, Alias Partners

DMCM (AGENCY OF THE YEAR)

‘Bursting with Curiosity’

– Peter Whelehan, managing director, DMCM

AVIVA, ZAHRA MEDIA GROUP AND CHILLI PEPPER

‘The Multi Product Movement’

– Gina Miltiadou, managing director, Zahra Media Group

– Elaine Kearney, Aviva

Pictured above is Eibhin Eviston, An Post’s Mail Media business development manager