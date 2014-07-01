Standard Life turns to OOH for new pension push

Standard Life has launched phase one of its first Irish ad campaign for over eight years. With people now living longer, more active lives, the ads reflect a new form of retirement. The ‘My Second Life, My Way’ out of home campaign by Publicis highlights the choices people are making to live a second life on their terms, doing things they had up to now postponed.
Like a retiree following his interest in history by becoming a tour guide, to a couple fixing up a coffee van and attending festivals and film shoots across Europe as vendors. Retirees now see this time as a way to rediscover lifelong ambitions or new opportunities to work in their communities. Many retirees see their pension as an enabler to do so.
Sharon Smyth, head of brand and engagement at Standard Life, said it is one of the biggest ad campaigns Standard Life has done in Ireland. “It will run into 2019, championing the choices people are making with their financial advisers to live the next phase of their lives according to their rules. It’s great to deliver such a message,” Smyth added.
