Bulmers to sponsor Cheltenham Gold Cup race

C&C’s Bulmers Irish Cider has agreed a four-year deal for an disclosed sum to become the title sponsor of the Cheltenham Gold Cup jump race and has also signed up as the race festival’s ‘presenting partner’. The title allows the drinks brand to be recognised in the Republic of Ireland as ‘The festival, presented by Bulmers’ over the four days in March.
But as Bulmers is marketed as Magners Irish Cider outside of Ireland, the race will be known as the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup and the meeting as ‘The festival, presented by Magners’. Previous race winners include Arkle, Best Mate, Golden Miller, Kauto Star and Mill House. This year, Native River saw off a strong challenge from Might Bite.
The Cheltenham Gold Cup is Bulmers’ first involvement in horse racing sponsorship. The closest connection the brand has had with the sport up to now is its Bulmers Live at Leopardstown music sessions which run at the south Dublin racecourse until mid-August. This summer’s acts include Paul Young, Keywest, Smokie and The Waterboys.