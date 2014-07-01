Tesco’s Torpey takes on marketing role at RTE

Nora Torpey has joined RTÉ as head of marketing and consumer communications. She will take up the role on June 7, reporting to Adrian Lynch, director audiences, channels and marketing. Most recently, she spent four years with Tesco Ireland as head of brand and communications, where she had the responsibility for defining the UK multiple’s strategy.

She has over 18 years’ experience developing and executing strategies and alos worked with Tesco, Vodafone and Coca-Cola. Torpey said it was “a massive honour” to be joining the team at RTÉ. “It’s a station I’ve grown up with and always loved. I see RTÉ as playing a really important part in Irish culture into the future and I’m excited to be part of that.”

Commenting on Torpey’s appointment, Adrian Lynch said she has all of the experience and attributes to be an outstanding creative marketer, for both RTÉ’s portfolio of services and its content offering, as well as being a strong team leader. Joseph Hoban continues as RTÉ’s head of communications and corporate engagement, responsible for licence fee marketing.