Stoney to replace Banotti as IAPI chief executive

Alternatives group managing director Charley Stoney has been appointed as chief executive of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners (IAPI) in place of Tania Banotti, who left the agency representative body recently to head up Creative Ireland. Stoney has wide experience in marketing services, having held senior agency roles in field marketing, promotions and DM.

Before joining Alternatives four years ago, she was managing director at FMI field marketing for six years and headed up McConnells Fusion, previously known as McConnells Domino, the group’s below the line services agency. She also worked with Gary Brown’s Target Marketing, Caribiner and JDA. She was educated in Bedales School in Hampshire.

In one of several LinkedIn testimonials, Niall O’Grady of insurer 123.ie said Stoney provided “outstanding support” to him during his time at Permanent TSB in addressing interim and full-time recruitment needs. “She challenges the team in Alternatives to go beyond any client brief, so that they understand what the client requires and why,” O’Grady added.

IAPI president and Publicis director Jimmy Murphy said that after an “exhaustive search and a really strong field of candidates”, the institute had found a professional they believed was the perfect person for the job. “Anyone who knows Charley knows that she gives 110 per cent to any endeavour she undertakes – and always with a great sense of fun,” Murphy added.

Stoney will be replaced at Alternatives by Bernie Keogh (pictured left)), previously the company’s general manager and also MD of its Alternatives Elect executive search division. Keogh left Alternatives to train as an executive coach with the Henley Business School and to develop a wider online offering to clients. She remained on the Alternatives board.