Tourism Ireland shares director’s cut of hit ad

The director’s cut of one of Ireland’s most memorable and best-loved tourism ads has been shared for the first time ever by Tourism Ireland, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Cranberries debut album, Everybody Else is Doing it, So Why Can’t We. Created by Peter Owens, the ad was directed by Sharon Maguire, who went on to make Bridget Jones’ Diary.

The shoot took place over 22 days with a crew of 120. Tourism Ireland is marking the anniversary by sharing this never-before-seen, four minute-long director’s cut of the ad from 1996 – two years before the signing of the Good Friday Agreement – which spawned the launch of Tourism Ireland. The ad was made famous by its aerial shots of the island of Ireland.

The film’s soundtrack features The Cranberries’ single Dreams.

It was the first ever TV ad to market the whole island of Ireland, featuring sweeping shots of the Giant’s Causeway, the Skelligs and the Cliffs of Moher – all set to the voice of The Cranberries’ singer, the late Dolores O’Riordan (above). Tourism Ireland is sharing the ad on Facebook (around 4.2 million fans worldwide), Twitter (476,000 followers) and on YouTube.

