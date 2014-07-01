Ford gives Today FM’s Dermot & Dave show a lift

Ford is the new sponsor for Dermot & Dave’s mid-morning show on Today FM. The deal was brokered by Media Central for Today FM and Ford’s media agency, Mindshare. The sponsorship will see Ford ‘Go Further’ with the show through taglines, stings, outside broadcasts, native and video content integrating the brand across all the station’s platforms.
Ford replaces Tesco as the show’s main sponsor.
The Dermot & Dave mid-morning show launched in January last year, with a mix of comedy, music and stories from around Ireland. Previous campaigns with Ford have included the duo travelling around Ireland as part of Ford’s ‘Mustang Run’ alongside Chad McQueen. Listeners could win a Ford Mstang for a year in a ‘Find a Ford’ listener competition.
The promotion was part of Ford’s centenary in Ireland celebration.