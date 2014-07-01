Winkleman fronts for P&G’s Head & Shoulders

British TV host and newspaper columnist Claudia Winkleman has made her debut in a TV ad for Procter & Gamble’s Head & Shoulders Suprême premium shampoos and conditioners designed for women. The ad is far removed from a typical hair commercial – completely unscripted and tailored for the presenter best known for her impromptu live presentations.

Jo Vaughan, senior haircare brand manager at P&G, says Winkleman is recognised for her glossy locks, signature fringe and candid personality, making her an “ideal fit” for the brand. With a penchant for wearing black – the no-go colour for dandruff sufferers – she is regarded as being the “ultimate test” for the new shampoo brand’s formula.

Winkleman said P&G called and asked if she would be in their Head & Shoulders ad, which is “freakishly lovely of them… I never really consider anything unless I’m in love with the product and as it turns out I am completely obsessed. It’s like a magical formula that’s been made by unicorns. Head and Shoulders will never get rid of me”, she added.

