Exterion Media partners with The Picture Works

Exterion Media and The Picture Works have formed a strategic partnership in Ireland. Colin Leahy, managing director, Exterion Media, said the move will strengthen the services that both companies deliver and enable opportunities for tech innovation in out of home (OOH). The deal sees the companies to combine their respective services.

Exterion Media will take responsibility for the sales and marketing of I-Sites, The Picture Works’ network of nationwide in-pub advertising formats, with a focus on developing mobile and digital projects. The Picture Works, run by Mark Hooper, develops digital and tech services for brands in OOH and entertainment locations.

Commenting on the partnership, Colin Leahy, managing director of Exterion Media said: “This strategic partnership is a great fit for our company and comes at a time when both on and offline digital development in the Irish market is coming of age. There are exciting opportunities to create impact and deliver memorable campaigns for our clients.”

Pictured are Colin Leahy, Exterion Media and Mark Hooper, The Picture Works