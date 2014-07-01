BJAI Challenge raises €50k for Dublin Simon

The Business Journalists Association of Ireland (BJAI) raised over €50,000 for the Dublin Simon Community (DSC) at their annual corporate challenge quiz. It is the 17th year that the quiz has taken place and the event has raised over €550,000 for DSC to date. William Fry were the overall winners of the challenge, with WHPR second and DAA in third place.

The team impressed by scoring a total of 57 points out of a possible 66. RTE Six One newsreader Bryan Dobson returned as quizmaster and Mr Justice Peter Kelly adjudicated. Eir, William Fry and DAA supported the event, with The Reputations Agency working closely with the BJAI, including the media, sponsorship and event management arrangements.

The corporate challenge is open to all companies interested in raising funds for Simon. Speaking after the event, Donal O’Donovan, BJAI chairman and business editor of the Irish Independent, said business journalists have unique access to corporate Ireland and the corporate challenge is an opportunity to use that to the benefit of the wider community.

The William Fry team is pictured with Dearbhail McDonald, group business editor, INM