Collins new chairperson at Marketing Society

Murray director Avril Collins is the new chairperson for the Marketing Society while Boys and Girls partner Chris Upton takes on the role of vice chair following a recent election and the start of the society’s 2018 term. Three new members have joined the council – David Erixon, Ulster Bank; Olga Murphy, Millward Brown and Naomi Staff, Core Research.

At the recent Society AGM, members were advised that membership increased by 20 per cent last year as a result of “continued improvements for members and increased growth in the marketing sector”. Thanks were extended to outgoing council members Claire McFerran, chair); Mark Walsh, secretary and Louise Soye, treasurer, for all their input.

Other members of the current council are Andy Pierce (Core Media), secretary, Lesley Kelleher (Coyne), treeasuer; Anita Mullan (B&A); Darragh Rea (Edelman); Peter McPartlin (MediaCom); Cliona Hayes (Indeed); Geraldine O’Leary (RTE) and Deirdre Wafer (LinkedIn).

Pictured is the new Marketing Society council (left to right, back row): Olga Murphy, Darragh Rea, Naomi Staff, Peter McPartlin, Anita Mullan, Geraldine O’Leary, David Erixon. Front row, from left: Cliona Hayes, Chris Upton, Avril Collins and Andy Pierce.