IADT marketing lecturer Barry McIntyre dies

Barry McIntyre, lecturer in marketing at the Institute of Art Design & Technology (IADT) in Dun Laoghaire, has died suddenly, just a few days after his 60th birthday. He became marketing lecturer at the college in 2000.
A popular figure in the advertising industry, he started his career in the Irish Press, working alongside Donie Bolger and Frank McGouran. He was later CEO of the Regional Newspapers Advertising Network (RNAN).
He moved into outdoor advertising by becoming general manager of Commuter Advertising Network, which then looked after CIE’s portfolio. He chaired the Publicity Club for two years from 1996. A host of tributes have been posted on social media.
So sorry to hear about the sudden death of Barry. Our heart felt condolences to all of his family at this very sad time.
An amazing work colleague marketer and mentor . We have lost a huge asset in IADT. Thanks for the tribute . He would love it.
Barry you will be on my mind. Thanks a million for your support and rest in peace at the other world.