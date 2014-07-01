Rothco gets into man’s ill-fitting pants push

A man from Ohio accidentally tweeted a complaint about his pants to Dublin ad agency Rotho rather than to the intended US clothes manufacturer. Instead of just responding to the tweet, Rothco got behind the man’s plight by creating local out of home and radio ads, composing a charity song and making a music video. To read the full story, go to pants4andy.com

Here’s the music video: https://twitter.com/Rothco/status/885904707381854208

Link to images of tweet exchanges: https://we.tl/XY6Ol8Gi7n