20 Questions with Aisling White, Sharks festival

Aisling White is festival director of the Sharks advertising awards festival held in Kinsale every September. She worked with Kennedy PR for 14 years, RTE People In Need Telethon and was promotions manager at Irish Press Newspapers. She started off in client service at Bell Advertising, which later became Ogilvy.

01 When are you happiest?

Listening to my two sons slagging each other

02 Apart from loved ones, what’s you most treasured possession?

My health and fitness

03 Your social media platform of choice?

Instagram – but not every day

04 The worst job you’ve done?

Folding Benetton jumpers

05 What ambitions do you still have?

To grow the Kinsale Shark awards and make sure every creative community in the world worth its salt knows about it. Of course, I couldn’t do this without the brilliant team around me. We’re small, but perfectly formed

06 Favourite writers?

Stephen Covey, Douglas Kennedy

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Being a true romantic, Bridesmaids

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

That I coped easily in difficult times

09 What keeps you awake at night?

My sons when they’re overseas for long periods

10 Which word do you overuse?

“Triumphant”

11 Favourite ad?

The Guinness ‘Home of the Black Stuff’ Christmas ad

12 Favourite gadget?

My late mum’s 01 BMW

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

Eir’s mobile customer service

14 What living person do you most admire?

Barack Obama

15 Most embarrassing experience?

Sympathising with an important journalist about his dad’s passing only to later discover that I had been given the wrong information. Someone else’s dad had died

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

My two wonderful sons, Sam and Max

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

When I learn to fly, being asked to land a plane in an emergency

18 What would your younger self think of you today?

My dad’s advice – “give every man thine ear but few thy voice”

19 If you had to rate your life so far, out of 10, what would you score?

Seven

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

Prawl pad Thai washed down with a glass of Bollinger

aisling@kinsalesharks.com