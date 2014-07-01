AAI to host Max Brady talk on stereotyping in ads

Pull the Trigger executive producer Max Brady is the guest speaker for this month’s Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI) Toolkit breakfast when she will pull no punches on addressing the issue of whether or not Irish marketers are guilty of stereotyping in ads. What other countries are doing to tackle gender stereotyping will also be addressed.

Brands that are brave will be highlighted and consideration will be given to representations in advertising down the years. Before launching her commercials production company, Brady worked as a TV producer and in live broadcasting, and documentaries. She was also involved in left-wing politics and headed up the Union of Students in Ireland (USI).

A board member of the Institute of Creative Advertising & Design (ICAD), Brady “still likes to think of herself as a bit of a radical, despite having grown up kids, a cat, a garden and still insists like dressing as though she is a rock chick – when not wearing wet weather gear. She swears a lot; very creatively, and likes to drink rose wine, or vodka”.

Her biog piece published on the ICAD website also claims that “when not swearing loudly in the office, standing on a set swearing, or driving around town swearing, she likes to forget about budgets, time lines and time zones, by going horseriding, where she can be heard swearing as she gallops past, holding on for dear life”.

Brady’s AAI talk is in Core at 1 Windmill Lane from 8.15am on Tuesday, November 27.

To register your attendance, click on https://stereotyping.eventbrite.ie

Tickets are free of charge for AAI Members although registration is still essential.

Non-AAI members are charged €35 plus booking fee.

Max Brady (fourth from left) is pictured with Guns or Knives creatives Kieran O’Driscoll and Eric Gasparro; Charley Stoney, IAPI; Sarah Martin, Concern; Sarah Clohessy, Wide Eye Media and Liz O’Sullivan at a preview of the Concern cinema ad in the Lighthouse Cinema