Special offer to attend hybrid Esomar conference

Worldwide research body Esomar returns to Dublin to stage its Fusion four-day conference at the Gibson Hotel starting this Sunday. Delegates can decide on which of the four days to attend depending on whether they choose data case studies or qualitative issues – or both. The programme covers anthropology, predictive analytics, semiotics and storytelling.

The first two days focus on methodological innovations to determine “The what” in consumer decision making – while days three and four dive deep into the aspirations and emotions underpinning “The why”. Speakers from Delta Air Lines, Facebook, Google, GSK, Netflix, Orange, PepsiCo, Pernod Ricard and Tourism Ireland will feature.

Whether you are a data scientist, a qualitative specialist or a hybrid researcher, just decide whether to attend one day, two days, three days, all four – or any combination. Esomar is offering Marketing.ie readers a special rate for all or part of the event. Simply contact events@esomar.org for details and join thought leaders in qual research and big data.