Adland pulls together in support of Andyfest

Ireland’s advertising industry is pulling together to celebrate the life of former Independent News & Media (INM) executive Andrew McDermott and to raise financial support for his family with the creation of Andyfest. Andrew died suddenly on April 11, leaving behind his wife Lorna and three young children, Kitty (6), Ed (4) and Finn (17 months).

Andrew worked with McConnells, McCann Erickson, Carlton Screen Advertising, Sunday World and INM. Over two decades, he left a lasting, positive and happy feeling in the hearts of all those who worked with him. His business acumen was second to none and he left his clients feeling as if they were in safe hands and could come back time and time again.

Andrew was an extremely warm, funny and open-hearted guy.

He enriched the lives of everybody that knew him. The team at INM along with much of the wider industry are struggling to cope with this terrible loss. His wife Lorna and her children, along with Andrew’s work family and friends have created AndyFest – a special event that will take place on June 14th in Twenty Two, South Anne Street, Dublin 2.

Andyfest is set to be a wonderful night of celebration and remembrance with acts such as Mundy, Foil Arms & Hog and Oliver Callan all signed up to perform on the night, with more performers soon to be announced. There will also be a raffle with some amazing spot prizes including weekends away, holiday vouchers and electrical goods, to name a few.

A list of spot prizes can be found on the AndyFest Facebook page.

All support is welcome and much appreciated, so please share the event on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/events/533681693695937/ buy a raffle ticket, donate and come join in the fun on the night. To buy raffle tickets, please contact Mairead Kearns at INM or Ronan O’Loughlin at Digitize. A Go Fund Me page has also been set up.

Mairead Kearns’ email is mkearns@inmsales.ie