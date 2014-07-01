OMG promotes Teeling and Butterly to board

Omnicom Media Group (OMG) has appointed PHD’s deputy managing director Gemma Teeling and OMD’s director of strategy Claire Butterly (above) as group board directors. In a statement made by OMG’s CEO Dave Harland, he said both executives had made “significant contributions” to OMG’s success and had established themselves as thought leaders.

“Their addition will continue to give us a powerful competitive edge as clients demand ever greater levels of effectiveness and efficiency, turning complexity into brilliant solutions. They are both playing a significant role in our group development plans and will continue to fuel our ongoing growth, Harland added.” The promotions follow OMD winning Tourism Ireland.

The gain was made after an international review which saw Publicis retain the creative work. The media was previously handled by Carat. OMG already has previous experience handling tourism bodies, with PHD’s Jason Nebenzahl looking after Fáilte Ireland.