AIB again voted top AIM marketing team

AIB has again being chosen as the top marketing team at the Marketing Institute’e All Ireland Marketing (AIMs) awards presented at a gala dinner attended by Ireland’s top marketers in the Clayton Hotel event. The event saw the AIB team, headed by Mark Doyle (above), take the spot ahead of Just Eat, Littlewoods, One4All and PepsiCo.

The new product award went to SuperValu and the prize was accepted by Darragh Toms. SuperValu was the loyalty marketing winner, with Bord Gáis Energy (BGE) taking the brand campaign award. Virgin Media was rewarded in the customer experience category, while AIB saw off BWG, Centra, Dalata hotel group and Lidl to win the research award.

When it came to saluting the entrants in ecommerce, Glanbia was the overall winner. BGE’s Sorcha Fennell Sheehan accepted the top prize in sponsorship management. The best PR campaign, sponsored by Paddy Power, went to the Guinness Storehouse and was accepted by Colette Coughlan. The mobile marketing award was won by KBC Bank.

Virgin Media emerged on top when it came to corporate social responsibility (CSR) work, while the small business award went to Good4U healthy snacks. Liberty Insurance was the first choice in the digital marketing campaign award, while Vodafone won the best ad campaign. This year’s All Ireland champion winner is IDA Ireland’s Frank Ryan.