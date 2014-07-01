AIB hires Lovin Media to inform new home buyers

Lovin Media Group has teamed up with AIB in a year-long partnership developed by Starcom to inform first-time home buyers in Dublin. The ‘AIB Livin Dublin’ partnership will offer first time buyers in Dublin a suite of experiential events and interactive digital content to assist and support them in finding a home in and around the greater Dublin area.

The content hub sits on the Lovin Dublin website. Showcasing areas and locales where there are opportunities for first time buyers, the hub houses information to assist buyers in the process and helps explain the mortgage process with content, speaker forums and location-based tours. Interactive maps, ‘jargon busters’ content and guides feature too.

Heading up the initiative at Lovin Media is former Spin 1038 chief executive Jamie Crawford.

Pictured at the launch are Jamie Crawford, Lovin Media Group, Manuel Yoacham, Starcom and Mark Doyle, group brands director, AIB