Ian Byrne takes charge of Virgin TV revenues

Just two months after TV3 was rebranded as Virgin Media Television (VMT), the Liberty Global TV subsidiary has announced a number of personnel changes on the marketing side. Ian Byrne has been made director of digital and commercial enterprises, reporting directly to CEO Pat Kiely. Byrne will be responsible for all VMT group revenue streams.

The VMT revenue earners comprise Virgin Media Solutions, Red Hot Creative, plus all digital, data and advanced advertising initiatives. Byrne helped develop INM’s digital business before joining TV3 in 2015 as digital director and helped shape corporate strategies. He previously worked at Masterfoods, Telstra Australia, Golden Pages and Kellogg.

Deirdre Macklin (above) now heads up marketing and Red Hot Creative, with Paula McCarthy as head of Virgin Media Solutions. In a statement, Pat Kiely said that after five years as trading director and then commercial director, in which time he developed the company’s airtime trading policy, Gavan Byrne is to take a step back from “a very busy role”.

However, Kiely added, Byrne will continue to work part-time on VMT trading activities.