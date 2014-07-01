Deadline nears for An Post’s Smarts

Irish marketers are reminded that the deadline for this year’s An Post Smart marketing awards is 5pm on Thursday, March 29. The awards aim to recognise and reward innovative marketing campaigns undertaken by Irish businesses of all sizes. The ‘Fox’ goes to campaigns voted as the most impactful, insightful, intelligent and innovative.

A single entry costs €150 and for the same submission in each extra category the cost is €80. A panel of 10 judges will adjudicate the entries. Among this year’s jury are Geoff Scully, Littlewoods Ireland; Geraldine O’Leary, RTE; Michael Gaynor, Toyota Ireland; Edel Kinane, Just Eat; Nicky Doran, Davy and Siobhán Lennon, Sunday Business Post.

The awards will be presented at a gala night in the Mansion House on Thursday, May 3.

A full list of categories for the Smarts is at www.anpostsmartmarketing.ie

Pictured is Éibhín Eviston, Mail Media business development manager, An Post