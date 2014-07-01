BBDO adds VW account after three-way contest

BBDO Dublin has been appointed as agency of record for Volkswagen Ireland following a review involving Rothco and the incumbent, Owens DDB. Commenting on the move, VW Ireland head of marketing Mark McGrath said that throughout the pitch process BBDO impressed them with their “strategic thinking and creative capabilities”.

McGrath said that VW is preparing itself to revolutionise the auto industry once more with the introduction of the ID electric vehicle range in 2020 and are planning to introduce in the Irish market with BBDO. “We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank Owens DDB for an incredibly long and successful partnership,” he added.

BBDO Dublin is now run by Neal Davies (pictured), following Ian Young’s retirement.

As Irish International, BBDO handled Renault for franchise owner Bill Cullen for many years. VW cars are sold in 150 markets and manufactures at 50 locations in 14 countries. In 2017, the German giant delivered 6.23 million cars, including the Golf, Tiguan, Jetta and Passat – despite its reputation taking a major hit following the diesel emissions scandal.